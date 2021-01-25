Marilyn J. Bislow, 83, of Virginia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Virginia Care Center after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born Marilyn Jean Bennett in Marquette, Mich., on Dec. 26, 1937 to James and Jean (Pollard) Bennett. She grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and graduated from high school in Lakewood, Ohio. She was a student at Ferris Institute in Big Rapids, Mich.
Marilyn met Frank J. Bislow in Duluth, Minn., when she was employed in the Missabe Building and he worked for the DM&IR Railroad. They were united in marriage on Oct. 6, 1962, in Duluth. They made their home in Virginia, Duluth and MountainIron.
Marilyn was employed by the Maurices Corporation, managing Maurices and The Closet stores in both Virginia and Hibbing for many years. In their retirement, Marilyn and Frank enjoyed wintering in Florida, Texas, and most recently Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with their friends. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and a past member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Preceptor Theta Chapter; and the Virginia Study Club.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Frank, of Virginia; her daughter, Barbara (LeRoy) Hilde, of Eveleth; grandchildren: Christina (Steve) Snaza of Oakdale; Kerry (Alex) Heil of Duluth; Emma Heikkila of Eveleth; Andrew (Joanne) Larson of Pennsylvania and Dana (Keith) West of Oswego, N.Y., and their families; Karl (Emily) Hilde of Columbia Heights; Sam Hilde of NE Minneapolis; and Eric Hilde of Baxter, Minn.; four great-grandchildren, including Owen Heil of Duluth, and another expected in June, 2021; sister, Marjorie (Neal) Godby of Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Linda Bislow Larson on July 7, 2005; and her brother, Bruce G. Bennett of Duluth.
Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed tremendously by all who loved her. The family would like to thank Marilyn’s caregivers at both the VCC and Edgewood Vista for their loving care.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a parish rosary and continue until the time of the Mass.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia. Memorials are preferred in Marilyn's name to the donor's choice.
