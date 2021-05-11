Marilyn Grace Torfin Koschak, 84, of Aurora, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Northern Pines Care Center in Aurora.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1936, to Ernest and Mildred (Wilson) Torfin in New Rockford, N.D.
Marilyn grew up in Lakewood, N.D., and attended elementary school in a two room schoolhouse, walking two miles each day in any weather. Her family moved to Ely, where she graduated from high school, then Ely Junior College.
She was a proud member of the Ely Drum and Bugle Corp and continued to play the snare drum her whole life. She loved fishing, camping, hiking and cross country skiing. Her specialty was writing letters and keeping her photo albums up to date.
Her plan to go to college and become a gym teacher changed when she married Jim Koschak on Feb. 7, 1957. They built a home in Ely and started a family then moved to Aurora, where they opened the Coast to Coast hardware store. In Aurora they built a home in Sunset Acres and had a family of five kids.
Marilyn led Luther League, was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader, volunteered as a Grey Lady at the hospital and helped run the 4th of July hamburger stand for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Aurora. Later she was a member of the Aurora Garden club and enjoyed leaving inspiring quotes in the planters she tended.
She graduated with honors from Eveleth Technical College (along with her dear friend, Shirley Mattson) and became a LPN. She worked at a hospital, dental clinic and, after 25 years of employment, retired from the East Range Clinic.
After the unexpected, early death of her husband she continued to be an amazing mom to her five children providing guidance, discipline, wisdom and independence.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Daniel Koschak of Aurora, Susan Koschak (Bob Houle) of Hillsboro, Ore., Bill Koschak of Ely, Jim Koschak (Maria Koschak) of Iron, and Diane Koschak (Kurt Brandstrom) of St. Paul; grandchildren: Deanne Koschak and Darren Koschak; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Jeannie Larson, Bruce Torfin and Linda Herzog; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; sister, Erma Bohar; and her parents.
A private service for Marilyn will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Aurora. Pastor Greg Anderson will Officiate.
Internment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
