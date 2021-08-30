Marilyn Eleanor Pierskalla, 83, of St. Cloud, Minn., died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, Minn.
Marilyn was born on Sept. 4, 1937, in St. Joseph Township to the late Roman and Estelle (Storkamp) Rassier. She attended country school near St. Joseph through the 12th grade. She then worked as a telephone operator at first in St. Cloud and later at Little Falls and other smaller towns in central Minnesota.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Pierskalla at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Minn., on July 18, 1960. After their marriage they made their home in Sauk Centre, Little Falls, Brainerd, St. Cloud, Cottage Grove, Hibbing, and eventually to St. Cloud. Marilyn then went to work at Kohl's after they opened in 1990. She worked there for 20 years making many friends.
She enjoyed sewing, polka dancing, traveling to other countries, cooking and baking, and spending time with her siblings and their families. Spoiling her grandchildren was something she thoroughly enjoyed. While in Hibbing she volunteered for different church and school activities. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth of St. Cloud, Minn.; her four children, Stephen (Karen) of Farmington, Minn., Mark (Diane) of Willmar, Minn., Wanda (Charles) Belich of Kelly Lake, Minn., Julie (Anthony) Sorteberg of Avon, Minn; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanine Farley of Brooklyn Park, Sharon (AI) Eich of St. Cloud; and one brother, Harvey (Jan) Rassier of St. Joseph.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda; daughter in-law, Lisa; an infant brother, William; two sisters, Phyllis Kvalevog and Doreen Murphy; two brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Rassier and Roman " Red" Rassier.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Marilyn will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Joseph Herzing will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.
