Marilyn “Beanie” Renee Taylor, 57, of Gilbert, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Essentia Health in Virginia after losing her battle with cancer that she had fought for many years.
Beanie was born on Jan. 19, 1963, to Ron and Marilyn (Frye) Bruun in Eveleth. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1981, she loved volleyball and cheerleading. She married Kevin Taylor on June 23, 2000. She worked for Theis & Tallies. Beanie loved going for rides, hunting asparagus, looking for deer and fishing with Kevin. She was a baker, and made goodies for all to enjoy.
Beanie is survived by her husband, Kevin; two sons, Nathan (Jordan) Nikunen, and Brad Nikunen; three grandsons, Braxton, Lawson, and Ryland; stepson, Greg Lowry; two step-grandsons Taylor and Braxton; mother, Marilyn Bruun; four sisters: Linda Humble, Patti (Jerry) Hill, Peggy (Craig) Homola, Lisa (Dennis) Erchul; brothers, Toupo Hannuksela, Dennis Hannuksela; brother-in-law, Brian (Jennifer) Taylor; sister-in-law, Jo (Jeremy) Pavel; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ron; brother, Ronald; sister, Lori; mother-in-law, Joni (Harry) Hanson; and her grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Gilbert VFW Club.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
