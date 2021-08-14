Marilyn Ailene (Moisio) Lind, 86, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, with family by her side at Primrose Retirement Community, Duluth, Minn.
She was born Nov. 30, 1934, to Raymond and Martha (Niskala) Moisio in Cook, Minn. She graduated from Alango High School in 1952 and later went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics and Science.
On Dec. 10, 1955, she married Wilfred (Sonny) Lind in Alango, Minn. They had five children.
In 1960 she began her teaching career in Babbitt, teaching Home Economics. Marilyn and Anne Schneider were the “original” Martha Stewarts! She was a very talented seamstress; she even made clothes for the “boys” much to their dismay.
Sonny and Marilyn moved to Las Vegas in 1993 to spend time with their oldest grandchildren and to enjoy the warm winter weather. Marilyn continued her teaching career in Henderson, Nev., until her retirement in 1999.
After returning to Babbitt in 2002, Marilyn enjoyed retirement by traveling with friends on bus tours across the country to visit places like New Orleans, the Grand Ole Opry, and even the Grand Canyon. Following a short time in Edgewood Vista, she moved to the Primrose Retirement Community to be closer to her family in Duluth.
Marilyn belonged to the Rebekah Lodge; she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a member of the Alango Unitarian Church. She was an avid golfer and bowler. She loved camping and trout fishing - she and Sonny took numerous trips out west to camp and fish in the mountains. She sewed many clothes for her children and grandchildren. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, and helping her grandchildren with their math homework. She was very proud of her Finnish Heritage.
She is survived by he children: Lisa (Gary) Maki of Las Vegas, Peter Lind of Garfield, Beth (Kirby) Scholz of Cloquet, Robert (Lisa) Lind of St. Paul; grandchildren: Stacey Maki, Sabrina Maki, Tania (Jamie) Rice, Erica (Casey) Myers, Dustin (Jordan) Scholz, Dylan (Kristin) Scholz, Lindy (Nick) Witzman, Karina Lind, Julia Lind; great-grandchildren: Emmett, Elton and Finley Scholz and Roman Witzman; brother, Dennis (Marilynn) Moisio; sister, Lynne (Lee) Phillips; brother, Kurt Hannula; and sister, Pamela Cook; sisters- in-law; Audrey Marshall and Karen Lind; brother in-law, Don Schubbe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Martha (Niskala) and Matt Hannula; father and step-mother, Raymond and Stephanie Moisio; mother and father in-law, Edwin and Anita (Matteson) Lind; spouse, Wilfred (Sonny) Lind; son, Mitchell Lind; brothers-in-law: Jerry Marshall, Jerry Koslucher and Loren Lind; sisters-in-law, Winnifred Koslucher and Shirley Schubbe; granddaughters: Sarah and Stephanie Maki; and great niece, Megan Anderson.
Services will be Friday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at Range Funeral Home in Virginia, Minn.
Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Twig.
We would like to thank Kindred Hospice and the staff at Primrose for their excellent care of Marilyn; she definitely made an impression on all of them. She sure was a feisty one!
Donations preferred to: Kindred at Home Foundation (etapestry.com)
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
