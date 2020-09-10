Marietta Eileen (Corey) Bol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, while surrounded by family.
Marietta was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Winona, the eighth of ten children born to Gayle and Eleanor Corey. She married Paul Babbini and had three daughters, Marie, Julie and Anna. She married Gerald Bol in 1972 and welcomed his five children into her family. Their son Corey rounded out their family.
Marietta was a devout Catholic and had the voice of an angel. Her harmonies could be heard in the church choirs at St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik and later at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert for decades. She sang with Sweet Adeline’s. Marietta was a wonderful cook and hosted many for her holiday meals. Her French blueberry pies made with blueberries picked on the farm were legendary. She loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marietta is survived by her children: Marie Limesand, Julie (Keith) Bruun, Anna (John) Markgraf, Corey Bol, Gerald L “Skip” Bol, Michael (Lynn) Bol, Larry (Laure) Bol, Becky (Greg) Hansen, and Rachael (Paul) Perlinger; and son-in-law, Jeff Limesand; 25 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She loved them all as her own.
Marietta was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; all of her siblings; and two great-granddaughters, Ava and Brooklyn.
Private family Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Visitation for Marietta will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept.14, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
