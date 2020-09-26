Mariel Vranesh, 93, a longtime resident of Chisholm, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020 near her daughters in Everett, Wash.
She was born in 1927, to parents May and Theodore Graham, and graduated from Chisholm High School in 1945. She then went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. After several years of substitute teaching on the Iron Range, she worked for many years in the Buhl school system teaching physical education and health, and coaching several girls’ sports.
Mariel is survived by three children, Jean Vranesh of Edmonds, Wash., Julie King (Dan) of Everett, Wash., and James Vranesh (Jill) of St Cloud, Minn.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard ‘Tosh’ Vranesh.
Mariel loved being active in a variety of sports – tennis, swimming, curling and golf to name a few. Tosh and Mariel had a close-knit group of friends and loved spending time with family, especially in more recent years their grandchildren. Mariel will be remembered for her kindness, curiosity, humor, and enjoyment in being active.
Services will be private at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.