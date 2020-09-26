Mariel Vranesh

Mariel Vranesh, 93, a longtime resident of Chisholm, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020 near her daughters in Everett, Wash.

She was born in 1927, to parents May and Theodore Graham, and graduated from Chisholm High School in 1945. She then went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. After several years of substitute teaching on the Iron Range, she worked for many years in the Buhl school system teaching physical education and health, and coaching several girls’ sports.

Mariel is survived by three children, Jean Vranesh of Edmonds, Wash., Julie King (Dan) of Everett, Wash., and James Vranesh (Jill) of St Cloud, Minn.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard ‘Tosh’ Vranesh.

Mariel loved being active in a variety of sports – tennis, swimming, curling and golf to name a few. Tosh and Mariel had a close-knit group of friends and loved spending time with family, especially in more recent years their grandchildren. Mariel will be remembered for her kindness, curiosity, humor, and enjoyment in being active.

Services will be private at a later date.

