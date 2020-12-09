Marie Scholljegerdes, born Mary Ann Kaurala, known as Mom/Grams/Sis/Cuz, 80, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Virginia, Minn.
Marie was born on May 18, 1940, on the family dairy farm in Florenton, Minn., to parents Andrew Kaurala and Edna Arola Kaurala. She graduated from Eveleth High School, Eveleth, MN in 1958. She then moved to Aurora, Minn., with new husband Ellwood and worked as a housewife and mother until her children were all in school, then worked as nurse’s aide at the Virginia Nursing home. Later she accepted a job working for St. Louis County as a home health aid, teaching organizational skills and other useful things.
Marie was the rock within her family. Her relentless devotion, love, and dedication to her loved ones will never be forgotten.
She was willing to try anything at least once, and on her 60th Birthday tried Skydiving….Once…
Marie was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in the Two Harbors Moose Charter as well as member of the Ranger Snowmobile & ATV Club. She enjoyed, and excelled at, painting, sewing, and stained glass works of artistic expression. Marie loved the outdoors; whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, road trips, etc. she would be leading the charge. Her family and friends will always remember how she would tell you what she thought about things and her clever ‘life hack’ ingenuity.
In more recent years Marie share her adventures and misadventures with a long time friend Ralph Degrio, who also had recently lost his wife. They were always going somewhere or doing something, whether it was participating in the functions of the Moose or atving places. And in later years joining the Ranger Snowmobile Club.
She always said “it’s not goodbye it’s see you later” and told us to wrap our arms around ourselves as a hug from her, so here’s to her with a hug from us all.
Marie is survived by her brother, Gary Kaurala and his daughter Lindsay (her husband Eric) Saetre; three sons and families: Louis Scholljegerdes, his wife, Denise, and children Divina (and her children Nicholas and Alexandra), Suzanne, Paula (and her children Smith and Brooks), and Autumn; Bruce Scholljegerdes and his wife Deb; and Ronald Scholljegerdes, his wife Christine, and son Justin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellwood ‘Shelly’ Scholljegerdes who died in Feb. 2012.
The family plans to have a Celebration of Life in the spring of 2021. Memorials can be sent to Ranger Snowmobile & ATV Club, PO Box 432, Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750 or The Moose Lodge, 709 First Ave., Two Harbors, MN 55616.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
