Marie Mae Olson, 99, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Cook Care Center.
Marie was born Aug. 29,1921, and was the eldest of 10 children of Hans and Mabel Forsline. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cook.
Marie is survived by three sons, Keith (Dawn Nakata) Olson, Dale (Adrianne) Olson, and Glen (Denise Erchul) Olson; two daughters, Grace (William) Garrick and Nancy (Darrell) Field; two sisters, Elizabeth (Jerry) Maas and Sharon (Dale) Severson; brothers, Daniel (Kathy) Forsline and Phil (Jan) Forsline; grandchildren: Brian, John and David Olson, Derek ( Barb) Olson, Erika Olson, Billy (Jen) Garrick, Kelly (Jeff) Torrel, Katie (Matt) Niskanen, Rachel Johnson and Eric Field; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by parents, Hans and Mabel Forsline; husband, John E. Olson; brothers: Richard Forsline, Gilbert Forsline, Wesley Forsline, William Forsline; and sister, Doris Bakk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced.
A private interment will be held for the immediate family.
