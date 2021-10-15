Marie F. Krampotich, 60, of Kelly Lake, Minn., passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on July 15, 1961, in Minneapolis, Minn., to George and Teresa (Acker) Sarna. Marie graduated from Minneapolis North High School and started work as a bank teller in the cities. On March 2, 1990, she married the love of her life Jack Krampotich. They were married 31 years and together 41 years as they traveled back and forth from the cities to see one another. In true iron range fashion, they met at the Hibbing Racetrack. Marie started working in Hibbing at the Merchants and Miners Bank which eventually became Wells Fargo. She started as a teller and eventually became the supervisor of all the bank tellers. Marie was all about her family and loved hosting at their house in Kelly Lake. She especially loved having her family over for Sunday dinners, Thanksgiving and Easter. Marie had a huge heart and was nothing but caring and generous. Her catholic faith was very important to her and she was always there for anybody who needed help. Marie was an animal lover, especially dogs and horses. She had many fond memories of working at a horse stable.
Marie is survived by her mother; Teresa Sarna of Virginia; husband; Jack Krampotich of Kelly Lake; children; Tracy (Todd) Krampotich of Elk River, Minn., and Rachel (Mark) Pribyl of Maple Lake, Minn.; brother; Jerry (Mary) Johnson of Pahrump, Nev.; brothers and sisters-in-law; Rudy (Helen) Krampotich of St. Cloud, Minn., Eugene (Fran) Krampotich of Orlando, Fla., Annie (Steven) Larson of Hibbing and Marge (Mike) Skorich of Hibbing; grandkids: Emily, Sara, Zachary, Trevor, Porter and Jacqueline; great granddaughter, Waverly; and special niece, April Krampotich of Hibbing and her daughter, Elle.
She was preceded in death by her father, George; brother, Jim Johnson; and uncle, Jean Acker.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
