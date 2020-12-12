Marie Crandall, 87, of Virginia, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Edgewood Memory Care in Virginia.
She was born May 19, 1933, to John and Nellie (Barboni) Duhant in Virginia.
Marie was a great cook, gardener and artist. She had a beautiful singing voice, she was a great yodeler and an amazing dancer. She also loved to go for pontoon boat rides with her family at their home on Sand Lake. She was very passionate about her home, family, plants, crafts and collections.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Percy (Chuck); son, John (Albert Leon); daughter, Sherry (Bob) McDonald, grandson, Travis McDonald (Holly Etter); great-granddaughter, Kali McDonald; sister, Jean Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Marie’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.