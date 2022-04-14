Marie C. Anderson
October 17, 1923 — April 9, 2022
Marie Christine Anderson, 98, of Virginia, formerly of Aurora, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Marie was born Oct. 17, 1923, to Melvin T. and Lena (Haugen) Anderson in Eden Twp, Polk Cty, Minn. She graduated as salutatorian of the Proctor High School class of 1941 and began working as a secretary for the Proctor schools. During WWII, Marie traveled to California to work for a glider development company. She returned to Minnesota where she met and married Chester J. Anderson on Oct.25, 1947. Chet and Marie relocated to Aurora where they raised their family.
Marie returned to her career as an Administrative Assistant at White Community Hospital, followed by years as Secretary to the Superintendent of schools at Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, retiring in 1982. Following retirement, she and Chet enjoyed their Whiteface cabin, often hosting gatherings for relatives and friends. Marie spent many enjoyable hours reading, solving crosswords, playing BINGO, writing poetry, and visiting with friends. She played a mean game of cribbage.
Marie was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Aurora where she was active in WELCA, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and participated in quilting and lefse making. She lived her faith by example, treating all with kindness and a willing spirit.
She is survived by her son, Wayne (Margaret) Anderson of Superior, Wis., daughter, Kristine (Alan) Cochran of Virginia, and son, Reed (Holly) Anderson of Lakeville; grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Cochran of Duluth, Nathan (Vicky) Cochran of Bemidji, and Garret Anderson of Lakeville; brother, Floyd (Judy) Anderson of Morris; great-grandchildren, Carson, Kaelin and Christian Cochran; numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, LeVina Carlson, Ruby Tannehill, and Mildred Jarvimaki.
Marie’s family thanks the many people from Edgewood and Waterview Pines who so kindly and respectfully cared for her.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Tim Ehling officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Burial will be at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery in Hermantown. Memorials may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Aurora, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Virginia, or to the donor’s choice.
