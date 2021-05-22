Marie A. Scholljegerdes, 80, of Aurora, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Virginia.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia with Pastor Erik Roth officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Scholljegerdes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries