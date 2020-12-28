Marianne Kay Dean, 82, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Cook Care Center.
She was born June 24, 1938, in Virginia to Asbjorn and Kathryn (Bodnovich) Buvarp. Kay was a 1956 graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School. She also attended Virginia Junior College where she studied her passion…music.
Kay worked her first job as a waitress at Bridgeman’s in Virginia. She also worked as a sales clerk for Ketola’s and Glassblock’s Department Stores in Virginia and Duluth. After 10 years of working at the Virginia Hospital in various departments, Kay retired in 1988.
She was very involved with her children’s activities. Kay volunteered as a Boy Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Leader where she enjoyed teaching her troop members new things. She was known as the neighborhood barber offering free buzz haircuts each summer to all the local boys. As an accomplished singer, she performed at weddings and funerals. Singing was something she truly loved to do. Kay even recorded a record of herself singing one of her favorite songs, “Ave Maria.” She was a devoted Catholic with a strong religious faith and was honored to direct her church choir over the years. Kay loved vegetable gardening, cooking, sewing, and solving word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She was a talented cake decorator. She baked and decorated countless wedding, baptism and birthday cakes. Kay enjoyed the outdoors with her family while on many camping and fishing trips. She could clean a walleye better than anyone.
She was immensely proud of her family and cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and especially her great-granddaughter.
Kay is survived by four children including sons: Douglas Dean, David Dean and Daniel Dean; and daughter, Dawn (Scott) Frazee; grandchildren: Abigail (Ripley), Avery, Zoe, Aubie (Jason), Mandy and Ariana; one great-grandchild, Flora; sister, Marcia Norlander; special aunt, Maxine Buvarp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marlene Laakkonen; special uncle, Dan Buvarp; and her beloved animal companion, Ozzie.
Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
