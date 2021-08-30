Marianne J. Vlaisavljevich, 88, of Eveleth died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
She was born on May 8, 1933, in Eveleth to Louis and Anna (Klune) Nemgar. Marianne graduated from Eveleth High School and attended Business College. Marianne was united in marriage to Bud Vlaisavljevich on July 28, 1951.
Marianne worked at J.C. Penney Company for 17 years, then worked at Lundgren Motors, where she retired after 30 years of service.
Marianne was an energetic, social, lively, and loving soul. She worked out five days a week at the local club for over 20 years (Curves, Snap Fitness, 365), enjoyed evening cards and conversation with her friends at the Lincoln Place; Monday coffee with family and spending time with her grand puppy, Jasmine. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and Jasmine.
She is survived by her son, Robert; daughter, Nancy; granddaughter, Kim and family, Deb Knutsen, Brandon (Rochelle, Parker, Keagen) Lubich, Tanner Barnharst and Kathryn Hobart; grandson, Cory (Pauline) and great-grandsons, Ryan and Logan; and great-great-grandson, Jackson Vlaisavljevich; brothers-in-law, Vladimir “LaLa” (Gerry); Steve (Colleen); sister-in-law, Helen Hill and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth followed by A Celebration of Life and luncheon at 12 noon at the Eveleth Auditorium. Private family burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
