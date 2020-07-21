Marianne H. Lundgren, 88, of Eveleth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Aspenwood Care Center in Hibbing.
She was born on July 17, 1931 to Axel and Helen (Strom) Lundgren of Eveleth. Marianne loved her family and friends, “punkin pie” and coffee, CrackerJacks, and jewelry…especially watches! She enjoyed her work at the Range Center and was proud to share her beautiful crafts and candles with family members. She will be remembered for her big hugs and amazing memory!
Marianne is survived by nieces: LeeAnne Lundgren-Gilbertson, Karen Husu (Lundgren), Chrissy Summary (Lundgren); and nephew, Bruce Lundgren; as well as many great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lee J. Lundgren; and sister-in-law, Marcy Lundgren.
The family wishes to thank the staff, especially Doris, of Aspenwood for their compassion and excellent care.
A private graveside burial is planned at the Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
