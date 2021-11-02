Marian (Mitzi) Luoma passed away at the age of 90 in Brentwood, Calif.
Born Feb. 19, 1931, in Aurora, Minn., to Tom and Katie Duich. Graduated from Aurora High School in 1949. Married Harry E. Luoma, also of Aurora, June 1949 and moved to California. Employed at Diablo Valley Jr. College for 15 years.
Survived by sons, Tom of Montana, Gary of Calif.; daughters, Denise (Steve) of Montana, Toni of California, and Stacie (Hans) of California. Also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by husband, Harry; parents, Tom and Katie Duich; three brothers; three sisters; and daughters-in-law, Katherine and Patsy.
There will be no services.
Private family burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.