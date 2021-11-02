Marian (Mitzi) Luoma

Marian (Mitzi) Luoma passed away at the age of 90 in Brentwood, Calif.

Born Feb. 19, 1931, in Aurora, Minn., to Tom and Katie Duich. Graduated from Aurora High School in 1949. Married Harry E. Luoma, also of Aurora, June 1949 and moved to California. Employed at Diablo Valley Jr. College for 15 years.

Survived by sons, Tom of Montana, Gary of Calif.; daughters, Denise (Steve) of Montana, Toni of California, and Stacie (Hans) of California. Also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by husband, Harry; parents, Tom and Katie Duich; three brothers; three sisters; and daughters-in-law, Katherine and Patsy.

There will be no services.

Private family burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Luoma as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries