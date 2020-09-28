Marian McDowell, 72, of Chisholm, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
She was born April 26, 1948, in Chisholm, Minn., to Mike and Eraine (Paradis) Beconovich. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1966. She also attended Hibbing Junior College, and St. Cloud State. Marian was united in marriage to Gregory S. McDowell on Sept. 12, 1969, in Virginia, Minn., and was a longtime Chisholm resident. She worked as a paraprofessional for the Chisholm School District. She enjoyed helping as secretary for the St. Louis County Fair, and was a life member of the former VFW Ladies Auxiliary 8510 of Hibbing and the former Press-Lloyd American Legion Post 247 Auxiliary in Chisholm. Marian loved motorcycling and traveling with her husband Greg and she dedicated her life to her family. In her spare time, she also enjoyed crocheting.
Marian is survived by her husband, Greg; son, Brett (Jessie Lefler) McDowell; siblings, John Beconovich and Kathy Baker; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend Bill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Deanna (McDowell) Tatom; brother, Mike Beconovich.
A Celebration of Life for Marian will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
Private interment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
