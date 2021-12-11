Marian Marcella Nord, 96, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2021, at Milaca Elim Meadows in Milaca, Minn.
Marian was born on Aug. 22, 1925, in Virginia, Minn., to Hubert and Edna Holmbo. She attended Cook School. She was a tomboy, enjoying softball, baseball, volleyball, and even tennis. She played saxophone in the school band and graduated from Cook High School in 1945.
She went on to attend a medical technical institute in Minneapolis and became an X-ray technician. She returned to the Iron Range and worked at the Lenont Peterson Clinic in Virginia, Minn. for 13 years.
Marian met her husband, Leo Nord at Lake Vermillion in 1958. They were married on New Year’s Eve 1959 and built a home, settling in Cook. Marian and Leo had one son, William Leo Nord in 1960.
Marian loved her church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook. She was a dedicated and active member of Trinity her entire life. She was a 50 year member of the Iron Range chapter of the Eastern Star. She was a charter member of P.E.O., Chapter E.R. since 1986.
Anyone who visited her knew Marian loved her coffee and sweets that she was always prepared to share. She loved making leftse, pasties, and was best known among family and friends for her wonderful fudge. Come Christmas time, she loved her lutefisk and always looked forward to the annual dinner at her church.
Marian took up golf in the 1960’s and enjoyed many years on the Cook Golf Course, playing her final round at the age of 80.
She also loved watching golf on television, as well as her favorite college basketball team from Duke University. But anyone who knew her knows her true love in sports is baseball and her beloved Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed watching her favorite team for over 35 years and was so thankful to be alive to see them win the World Series in 2016.
Marian lived in her home in Cook for over 50 years before moving to Carefree Living in Cook, then transitioning to long term care at Milaca Elim Meadows in Milaca, Minn.
Marian is survived by her son, William (Christine) Nord of Zimmerman, Minn.; grandson, Travis Bodick of Fridley, Minn.; brother, George (Judy) Palo of Duluth, Minn.; and nephews: Bill Aune, Rick Aune, Glenn Aune, and Jim Aune.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents, Hubert and Edna Holmbo; sister, Lorraine Aune; brother-in-law, Lawrence Aune; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Foley Funeral Home in Foley, MN is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook, MN.
