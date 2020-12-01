Marian M. (Johnson) Vranicar, 97, of Anoka, formerly of Parkville Mountain Iron, Minn., passed away Nov. 23, 2020.
Ever meticulous and precise, she drafted her own obituary Nov. 30, 2010, noting on the first line that “She died (not yet tho)”.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1923, in Parkville, Minn. According to her, she was late for New Years and has been late ever since. She was a resident of Parkville for over 80 years. She graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1939 and from Virginia Junior College (Nursing/Pre-Med) in 1942 including a year of laboratory course at St. Mary’s in Superior, Wis. Her first job was at St. Agnes Hospital in FonduLac, Wis. In 1945 she moved to Bremerton, Wash., working at Harrison Memorial Hospital. She returned to Virginia, Minn., in 1946, employed at Virginia Municipal Hospital. In 1947 she married Anthony “Tony” Vranicar. They moved back to Parkville, Minn., in 1950 where she resided until 2011.
She is survived by brother, Don (Carole) Johnson; sons, Robert (Nancy) and Russell (Cheryl); daughter, Jean Carlstrom; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Rebecca), Kevin (Jacquelyn), Brian (Joni), Trevor (Tayler), Kristin Lopez (Jason); great grandchildren, Charlotte, Cooper, Parker, Andrew, Peyton, Avery, Gavin, Neil, Joanna, Logan; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony); father, Oscar W. Johnson; mother, Mabel M. Johnson (Fogelberg); brothers, Bobby, Harvey and Oscar “Ozzie” (Ida); sisters, Ruth Ovick (Lester) and Edith Ek (John).
Memorials preferred to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Virginia, MN; Walker Methodist Foundation-Plaza (Anoka) or American Heart Association.
No service at this time. Interment next spring in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.