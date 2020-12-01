Marian M. (Johnson) Vranicar, 97, of Anoka, formerly of Parkville Mountain Iron, Minn., passed away Nov. 23, 2020.

Ever meticulous and precise, she drafted her own obituary Nov. 30, 2010, noting on the first line that “She died (not yet tho)”.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1923, in Parkville, Minn. According to her, she was late for New Years and has been late ever since. She was a resident of Parkville for over 80 years. She graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1939 and from Virginia Junior College (Nursing/Pre-Med) in 1942 including a year of laboratory course at St. Mary’s in Superior, Wis. Her first job was at St. Agnes Hospital in FonduLac, Wis. In 1945 she moved to Bremerton, Wash., working at Harrison Memorial Hospital. She returned to Virginia, Minn., in 1946, employed at Virginia Municipal Hospital. In 1947 she married Anthony “Tony” Vranicar. They moved back to Parkville, Minn., in 1950 where she resided until 2011.

She is survived by brother, Don (Carole) Johnson; sons, Robert (Nancy) and Russell (Cheryl); daughter, Jean Carlstrom; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Rebecca), Kevin (Jacquelyn), Brian (Joni), Trevor (Tayler), Kristin Lopez (Jason); great grandchildren, Charlotte, Cooper, Parker, Andrew, Peyton, Avery, Gavin, Neil, Joanna, Logan; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony); father, Oscar W. Johnson; mother, Mabel M. Johnson (Fogelberg); brothers, Bobby, Harvey and Oscar “Ozzie” (Ida); sisters, Ruth Ovick (Lester) and Edith Ek (John).

Memorials preferred to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Virginia, MN; Walker Methodist Foundation-Plaza (Anoka) or American Heart Association.

No service at this time. Interment next spring in Virginia.

