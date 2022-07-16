Marian Leone Harvey

Marian L. Harvey, 83, Went to be with her Lord on July 1st 2022, She was born to Harold and Lone Lillie on December 9th 1938 in Sydney, Mont.
She was married to Theodore “Ted” Harvey October 24th 1964, They spent 56 years together.
Marian is survived by daughters: Sandra, Jean, Christina and Linda; sons, James (Kim), and Steven. She has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Harvey. Numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, one sister, and two great grandchildren.
Marian was a Girl Scout leader, as well as the choir director for Northland Bible Church. Her hobbies included sewing, painting and all types of arts and crafts. She enjoyed putting together family parties and reunions. Her one true passion was her beloved Arizona Wildcat Basketball team. Nothing came between her and her basketball games.
Services were held at Evergreen Mortuary (Tucson, Arizona) on Wednesday, July 13th with viewing at 12:00 p.m. followed by a service. Interment was at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Miracle Bible Camp. The camp was near and dear to their heart. Please send to: Miracle Bible Camp 4389 Timber Dr NW, Hackensack, MN 56452 miraclebible.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.