Marian L. Sonaglia

Marian Sonaglia, formerly of Hibbing, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minn.

Marian is survived by three daughters, Shelley, Eden Prairie, Minn.; Mary, Cable, Wis., and Gina, Clearwater, Minn. She was adored by her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

