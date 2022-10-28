Marian L. Sonaglia Oct 28, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marian Sonaglia, formerly of Hibbing, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minn.Marian is survived by three daughters, Shelley, Eden Prairie, Minn.; Mary, Cable, Wis., and Gina, Clearwater, Minn. She was adored by her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.A memorial service and celebration was held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell, Minn., on Oct. 27. Marian’s life story is available to read at: danielfuneralhome.comMemorials in Marian’s name can be sent to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Rd, St. Augusta, MN 56301. To plant a tree in memory of Marian Sonaglia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Minn. Grandchild Gina Memorial Service Life Story Marian Sonaglia Hibbing Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Kayleigh Marie Chambers James ‘Jimbo’ Pryatel James Calvin Musich Charlotte A. Tomassoni Good food for a great cause Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
