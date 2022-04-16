Marian Katherine Modec

Marian K. Modec, 96, of Fayal Township died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Edgewood Vista in Hermantown with family by her side.

She was born on November 6, 1925, in Virginia, Minn., to Charles and Katherine (Kluser) Barnes. She grew up in Virginia and graduated from Marquette High School. Marian was united in marriage to Joseph Jack Modec on June 12, 1948, in Virginia. Following their marriage, they made their home in Fayal Township.

Marian was strong willed and dedicated, nothing could stop her from protecting her family, friends and the causes dear to her heart. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and Fayal Golden Club and fought tirelessly against the annexation of Fayal Township. She was an avid record keeper of all things important such as the 44 vehicles they owned and the cost of every nail and board used to build their home. Even in the end, her quick wit and sense of humor kept us all laughing. Mostly she enjoyed the simple things: time with family and friends, playing cards, gardening, baking, bowling, knitting and teaching the next generations about the old ways.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Modec Jr., Mary Kaye Modec and Melissa (Shawn) Modec-Murphy; grandchildren: Sara Modec, Reva (Hans) Wronka, Serina (Christopher) Modec-Halverson, Daniel Good (Megan Barnes), Logan and Liam Murphy; great-grandchildren: Evania, Joza, Augustus, Cecelia, Anya, Casper, Odin, Owen, Nyneve, Dorothea and Declan; and lifelong best friend, Rosealee Niemi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph and brothers, Charles and Patrick.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marian’s hospice nurse, Amanda from Caring Edge and the staff at Edgewood Vista Memory Care.

In lieu of memorials, donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Marian's honor are preferred.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, in Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will be in Forbes Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com

Service information

Apr 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, April 22, 2022
11:00AM
