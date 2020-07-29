Marian J. Haapoja, 79, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home.
Marian was born Jan. 29, 1941, to Frank and Annie (Gradisher) Fink in Hibbing. Marian was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church until its closure. Marian worked for many years as a caregiver and home health aide for Home Care Specialists, she also did private home caregiving and homemaking. Marian always stayed busy, she volunteered whenever she could, enjoyed gardening, bingo, going to the casino, traveling, playing cards, socializing and spending time with her grandkids.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Annie; husband, Joseph Peternell; son, Joseph Peternell; and sister, Janis Nevala.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Kelly) McClelland, Barbara Peternell, Marcy (Bob) Horman; brothers, Joseph (Shirley) Fink, Frank Fink, John (Barb) Fink, Ed (June) Fink; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine) Ronchetti, Becky (Chris) Vittori, David Nuzum, Crystal Yost, Stephanie Yost, Christopher Ronchetti, Josh Ronchetti, Chris (Lisa) Horman and Casandra Campeau; 11 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment is at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
