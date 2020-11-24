Marian Ellen Farr

Marian Farr, 94, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
She was born May 9, 1926 to Elmer and Lilly (Lindsey) Thon in Miles City, Mont. Marian worked as a cook for Golden Crest Nursing Homes and later on worked as a hairdresser.
Marian is survived by her children, Barbara (Jack) Baratto and Jim (Roberta) Farr; grandson, Justin Farr; special niece, Marlene (Richard) Ledoux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lilly; husband, Walter Farr; brother, Johnny Farr; and sister, Iris Formico.
Per Marians request no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
