Maria Zoe Planton, known to everyone as Zoe, 81, of Soudan, Minn., died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
She was born on July 26, 1940, to Joseph Zupancich Sr. and Mary (Gasperlin) Zupancich in Ely, Minn. Zoe graduated from Ely High School in 1958 and following graduation attended St. Catherine’s University, in St. Paul, Minn. On Oct. 21, 1961, she married the love of her life, Frank Planton, and pursued her dream of being a mom.
Zoe’s family was her priority. Zoe’s home became known as Zoe’s Bed & Breakfast to her children with delicious home cooked meals and everything they needed when they visited. Zoe’s fondest memory to her children was to always be in the front yard waving goodbye until she could no longer see them as they departed from her home.
Zoe and Frank loved polka dancing and attended 36 polka festivals in Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Chicago. She loved the outdoors, (especially the National and State Parks she visited and her beloved North Shore), collecting rocks, and the sheer beauty of nature. Zoe really enjoyed playing bridge every chance she got and treasured all the friendships she made over the years.
Zoe is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank A. Planton; children: Margie (Rodney) Burgess, Frank J. (Carmen) Planton, John Planton, Mike Planton, and Annie (Tony) Tekautz; eight grandchildren, Carleen (Mike), Brian (Julia), Cole, Bradley, Leanne, Stefanie, Brent, and Nathan; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Greyson.
Zoe was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Zupancich; and her brother, Joseph Zupancich Jr.
A very special thank you to the East Range Hospice Team. The family would also like to recognize Jo and Joan for the exceptional care provided to our mom.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tower with Rev. Fr. Beau Braun as celebrant, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia, Minn.
