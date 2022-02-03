Maria Magdalena Reynolds
November 23, 1938 — January 31, 2022
Maria Magdalena Reynolds (Wilson) passed away peacefully, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Duluth, Minn., surrounded by her loving family.
Magdalena was born on Nov. 23, 1938, in Santiago, Chile. She graduated from the School of Sacred Heart. She went on to attend the Red Cross School of Nursing in Santiago, Chile. In 1960 she took a chance and moved to the United States. She obtained a position at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., as a surgical nurse. She held this position until 1966. She married Dr. Dermot Reynolds in 1966 at Saint John’s Catholic Church. In 1968 the couple moved to Hibbing and loved this community. She was a life-long member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Maria was involved in her community and enjoyed her volunteer work. She was president of the Hibbing Medical Auxiliary, Chairwoman of the Hospice Board of Directors (at its inception), Co-chair of the Androy Project Committee and worked toward the preservation of the historic Androy Building. The committee succeeded due in large part to her efforts and excellent arguments in front of the City Council. She volunteered her time teaching Spanish at Assumption School for many years and was president of Soroptimist International (the Hibbing chapter). She worked with her husband as office manager for the Hibbing Urology Clinic.
She is remembered for her quick wit, intelligence, beauty and humor. She loved skiing, swimming, reading, opera music, and to sing and dance. She was devoted to and beloved by her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an eternal optimist and lover of life.
Maria is survived by her husband, Dr. Dermot Reynolds; her loving children, Magdalena Reynolds-Allen, Maria Strom (Andy), Brendan Reynolds, Alexandra Reynolds; and two beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Allen and Samuel Allen.
She is predeceased by her son, Dermot Reynolds; parents, Jorge Wilson and Carmen Pizarro; her brother, Jorge Wilson; and sister, Carmenia Rojas.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Feb. 7, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Fr. Jerry Weiss will be the Celebrant.
The service will be live-streamed on the Blessed Sacrament web page: blessedsacramenthibbing.org.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. The family requests that all who attend wear a mask.
Memorials are preferred to ASPCA or Covenant House.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
