Maria Mae Schroeder, 89, of Cloquet, formerly of McGregor, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton.
She was born in Durbin, N.D., on Jan. 19, 1933, to Elmer and Nellie Gust. She grew up in North Dakota. She married James Frank Schroeder on Feb. 19, 1949. They farmed near Evansville, Minn., until they moved to Esko, Minn., where they raised their family.
Maria was a representative for the Stanley Home Products Company for 60 years, retiring as a branch manager. She was an accomplished hostess, cook and seamstress.
She enjoyed snowmobiling, music and dancing and spending time with friends and family. She also enjoyed traveling, including notable trips to Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii as well as visiting most of the 50 states. She obtained a private pilot’s license at the age of 50.
Maria was active in several social clubs including the Tamarack Sno Flyers, T.O.P.S., Minnewawa Sportsmen Club, as well as the Carlton VFW.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Charles; and sister, Janice.
She is survived by her five children: Susan Bonneville of Cloquet, Allen (Wendy) Schroeder of Grasston, Minn., Dale Schroeder of Wrenshall, JoAnn (Ronald) Wirkkula of Hibbing, and Wendy Skog of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 13 grandchildren, Tracy, Renee, Raquel, Robert, Thomas, David, Alyssa, LeeAnn, Airin, Nathan, Adrienn, Amy and Scott; sisters, Margaret Bankers and June Reitan; 12 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at Maria’s request. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carlton VFW Auxiliary, 124 Chestnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718.
