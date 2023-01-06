Maria Lynn Kritz
March 12, 1953—January 2, 2023
Maria Lynn Kritz, age 69, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2023, following a brief and difficult battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Maria was born March 12, 1953, at the Hibbing Hospital to Maxine and Frank Corradi. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1971, and immediately set out on an adventure, marrying the love of her life John Kritz and moving to Germany as part of John’s Vietnam era service. After moving back to the states she spent the majority of her life in Hibbing where she worked at Security State Bank, raised a family and ultimately retired to her favorite place, their dream home on Beatrice Lake.
Everyone that knew Maria shared the same experience, she was a bright and benevolent spirit. Maria would instantly befriend a stranger and was known for becoming the life of any party she attended. Everyone knew and loved “Pretty” Maria. When she wasn’t busy as her social butterfly self, you could usually find her doing things she loved the most—kayaking around the lake, walking in the woods, snowshoeing, or enjoying the warm sunshine.
Mirroring mother nature, Maria was gentle and kind like the warm summer breeze, adaptable and able to go with the flow much like the waters of Lake Beatrice. She stood tall and unapologetic just as the towering pines neighboring the beloved home which she lovingly designed. But most of all, she was loud and bright like a shooting star, burning with enthusiasm from all ends. And as shooting stars do, they burn with the brightest illumination, capturing everyone’s eye, before leaving the sky as fast as it came. In true Maria fashion, she couldn’t leave until she had one more New Year’s party before her shooting star was set free.
Maria is survived by her husband, John Kritz; children, Riana (Josh) Hansen, Ashlee (Luke) Vincent, Brelyn (Matthew) Hammernik, Maren Kritz; 10 grandchildren, Evan, Mason & Lennon Hansen, Phoebe White, Emma, River & Jade Vincent, Noah, Charlotte & Whitney Hammernik; mother, Maxine; brother, Bob; and sister, Lisa Corradi.
Maria was preceded in death by her father, Frank Corradi; and son-in-law, Ian White.
In lieu of flowers, Maria has requested that a donation be given to Care Partners (www.carepartnersmn.org) or Angel Fund (www.angelfundrange.org).
May you join your loved ones in the sky, Mom—and we will all see you on the other side!
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.