Marguerite “Rita” Busby, 82, longtime resident of Hibbing, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, when she succumbed to cancer.
She was born Oct. 30, 1938, the daughter of Lester and Marguerite Beaty. She was united in marriage to Clyde W. Busby on June 14, 1958, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Rita worked as a homemaker baking pies, cookies, cakes and delicious desserts nearly every day. She loved children, doing crossword puzzles, reading and traveling. She was an avid player of Mexican trains. She was a member of the Chisholm Assembly of God and the Christian Motorcyclists Association.
Rita is survived by her husband, Clyde; children, Esther (Joel) Kallberg of Gilbert, Minn., Brenda (Michael) Fortney of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Woody (Tracie) Busby of Hibbing, Minn.; siblings: Jodell Ward, Gene Beaty, and Wayne Beaty, of Missouri, and James Beaty of Kansas; grandchildren: Phil Kallberg, Aaron Kallberg, Nathaniel Kallberg, Josh Kallberg, Nickolas Fortney, Roxanne Chulski, Becca Emelander, Brookie Riley, Jeffrey Busby, Felicia Busby, and Kyle Busby; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Vernon; and sister, Sharon.
Funeral service for Marguerite will be at noon Friday, Jan. 22, at the Chisholm Assembly of God Church. The Revs. John Koppel and Micah Reed will officiate. The church will live-stream the service.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
