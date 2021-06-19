Marguerite Joyce (Milacnik) Dodge, fondly known as “Peggy,” passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the age of 79.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1942, on Minnesota’s Iron Range to Victor and Sylvia Milacnik. Her hobbies included being outdoors, travelling, and the pursuit of a fine dining experience. Peggy was also an avid reader. She started out as a teacher before transitioning into journalism and later went on to a career in accounting. This loving mother, sister, and friend will truly be missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen Hendricksen (Fay Mendoza), and Kristen Shogren (Bret Shogren); siblings, Gary Milacnik (Meredith Milacnik), and Barbara May (Dr. James May); companion, Jack McKillop; along with a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents; and brother, James Fitzgerald; Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel Dodge.
Family and friends will gather at a later time to celebrate Peggy’s life.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Diocese of Duluth. I will not leave you comfortless and I will come to you; John 14:18
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.