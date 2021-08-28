Margie Anderson (Emmet’s wife) from Eveleth, Minn., passed away at the age of 82 in the loving care of her family after a long battle with respiratory disease.
At the age of 21, Margie married her beloved husband Don on April 25, 1959, and her family quickly grew. In 1970 and three kids later, the family moved from Duluth to Eveleth and a new life, new house and a new career for her husband began.
Margie’s greatest passion was tending to her home and kitchen. Margie had a way of always making you feel welcome in her home. If you were to be a visitor in her home, it was a guarantee that a plate of cookies, bars or a bowl of nuts or snacks would soon be sitting at the table in front of you. Mom loved cooking and baking and trying new recipes. A great part of her day was planning and sharing meals with her beloved husband.
Margie was also a very talented and creative person. Margie made beautiful hand crafted Christmas ornaments and decorations, she painted sculptured ceramics and so many other festive and fun crafts. But, her true love was crocheting. It is no exaggeration that more than 500 blankets have been distributed to either a nursing home, VA hospital or delivered to various organizations for babies or the elderly in need of a blanket to keep warm. She also crocheted kitty/puppy toys that have been sent to hundreds of animal shelters across the country and as far away as Vietnam. She felt every animal in a shelter deserved a toy.
Margie also had a knack for Seasonal decorating. Before every Holiday, it was a sure thing that she had a plan. The Christmas tree was stuffed with ornaments and the lights glistened magically each and every year. If there was a season, Margie had a decoration or two to display.
Margie and Don had a beautiful marriage, and the picture captures their love. Don and her kids were her whole life. She was a very devoted wife, mother, and friend to many; she will be dearly missed.
Margie is survived by her sons, Donald (Pam) Anderson and Duane (Dianne) Anderson; and daughter, Kim (Scott) McNulty; three grandsons; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn (Brian) Cobb and Diane (Ron) Klindt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale; and beloved husband, Don.
There will be no celebration of life.
In lieu of cards, please send a donation to your local animal shelter in honor of our devoted loving mother.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
