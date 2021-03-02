Margaret Shirley Hudy died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Margaret was born on May 17, 1930, to Louis and Mae (Perlick) Copeland in Minneapolis.
She grew up and attended school at South High in Minneapolis. On June 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to Robert Hudy at the Basilica of St. Mary’s in Minneapolis. The couple started their family in Minneapolis before moving to Chandler and then Hoyt Lakes where they resided for the rest of their lives. Margaret worked as a waitress at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course and Taconite Haven. She later worked as a Travel Agent for Engman, Pearson and Dawson Travel agencies. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her clients and her husband Robert, especially enjoying their trip to Hawaii.
Margaret was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes and sang in the choir for over fifty years. She and Robert were also members of the Hoyt Lakes Boat Club and Bowling Leagues. She also took pleasure in golfing, dancing, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Mike (Cammy) Hudy of Embarrass Lake, Kathy (Frank) Spanish of Prior Lake, Theresa (Dale) Nerison of Robbinsdale, Tom Hudy of Chaska, and Barb Hudy of Biwabik; grandchildren: David (Julie Stevens) Stewart, Shannon (LeLyn) Lustila, Kelly, Marty, and Casey Spanish; and Andrew and Jack Hudy; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Ted Copeland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; five siblings; and her parents.
Margaret’s family would like to thank the staff of The Waterview Woods for the loving care their mother received.
Memorial Mass for Margaret will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating.
Friends and family may gather one hour prior to mass at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
