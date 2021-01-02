Margaret Rose Gornik, 96, went to be with her Lord God on Dec. 31, 2020, while surrounded by love and family at the Virginia Care Center.
Margaret was born in Eveleth on June 14, 1924, to Janez Robich and Ivana Gruden. She was the youngest of seven children and grew up at the Spruce Hill Location. She attended school in Eveleth. On Nov. 29, 1947, she married Charles (Carl) Gornik at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Eveleth. They had five children: Frederick, Peter, Steven, Charlotte and Mary.
After Carl passed away in 1968, Margaret worked as a bookkeeper for several area businesses and held other jobs later on. She took on the role of being both mother and father, enabling her children to enjoy their favorite activities including fishing, hunting, music and sports. Her life was focused on her faith and her family, and she had strength beyond measure. Mass and church activities were always a priority. Spending time together as a family was a constant, and she passed along her love of the outdoors, sports, fishing, playing games, good food and fun. She made family times the best of times.
Margaret had many hobbies; she loved to read, walk, cross-country ski, fish, cook, bake, and follow her favorite sports teams, to name a few. She would attempt to tackle anything that needed to be done. She passed along a strong work ethic to her children and taught them how to make special Slovenian family recipes. She was a member of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, a member of the VFW Auxiliary, KSKJ and the Catholic Daughters of America. It was instinct for her to help others in need. She, indeed, guided others by example and led a life well-lived.
Margaret’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her such joy. She is survived by her children, Steven (Beth) Gornik, Charlotte (Eric) Pueppke, and Mary (Andy) Williams; grandchildren, Todd Gornik, Chad (Chelsea) Gornik, Peter Jr. (PJ) Gornik, Brandon Gornik, Charles (Michelle) Gornik, Joel (Ruthie) Gornik, Christopher Pueppke, Matthew Pueppke (Macy Nelson), and Hannah Williams; great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Meiah Gornik, Duncan and Ali Gornik, Maggie and Madison Gornik-Gutsch; daughters-in-law, Gail Gornik and Michelle Gornik; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; all her siblings and their spouses; her husband, Carl; and sons, Frederick and Peter.
The family would like to thank the Virginia Care Center staff for their great care and compassion, and for making sure the ball games and tennis matches were always turned on.
A private family funeral and burial will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. To sign the on-line guest book and leave a memorial message go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
