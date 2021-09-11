In Memory of Margaret Phyllis DePetro.
Born in Hibbing, Minn., to Joseph and Mary (Schullo) DePetro of Nashwauk, Minn. After graduating from Nashwauk High School, she earned her R.N. degree in 1946 from Ravenswood Hospital Nursing School in Chicago, Ill. Joined the U.S. Navy in the Nursing Corps, stationed in Philadelphia, Pa., taking care of military personnel returning from the Second World War.
When the conflict in Korea began, Marge returned to the Range with her daughter and continued her nursing career at the Adams Clinic, and Hibbing General Hospital. Reunited with her Marine husband after the war, military life took the family to Albuquerque, N.M., and Quantico, Va., where her second daughter was born. Circumstances in life brought Marge and the children back to Minnesota; first to St. Louis Park, and then Hibbing, where the support of family would help her to be able to work the various shifts required in nursing at the hospital.
The warm weather of the Southwest U.S. always called her name, so in 1983, she and her second husband moved to Sun City West, Ariz. "Nurse Marge" was soon "on duty" as a Red Cross volunteer nurse at Luke Air Force Base. Winning many military and civilian awards over 27 years, she was especially appreciated for providing the base hospital and clinic personnel with a weekly assortment of homemade baked goods. From basic airmen to generals, and then military retirees, no one seemed to mind that Marge didn't use the computer. The hospital commander made her an honorary Air Force Nurse which she proudly added to her Navy keepsakes. Nursing and the military gave Marge life.
The final adventure was to El Paso, Texas, in 2011. They lived independently until her husband died in 2013. She moved into an assisted living center where she enjoyed the socialization. Until the pandemic isolated her in her room.
She is survived by daughters, Candi Daddazio Vaughn (Jack) of El Paso, Texas, and Terri Daddazio Wilson (Don) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren: Robert Vaughn (Cindy), Amanda Mueller (Todd), Tony Bauer (Amber); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand dogs, Isabell, Oliver, and Brix.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joe, Bob DePetro (Carolyn), Felice Rolfes, Joyce Leinone (Leslie), Tony DePetro, and grand dogs, Harley, and Chloe. All are again happy and no longer lonely.
Marge will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the Nashwauk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Red Cross or your favorite charity.
