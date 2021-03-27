Margaret (Peggy) Katherine Martin Baker, 96, of Stillwater, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in her home at Boutwell's Landing Retirement Community, Stillwater, Minn.
She was born in Minneapolis on Dec. 26, 1924, to Edward Ernest and Jane Augusta Marie (Krueger) Reisdorf. She was the middle of three children. Peggy grew up in St. Paul, attending Longfellow, Maria Sanford, and Central High Schools. Peggy graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Minnesota where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She enjoyed and had fond memories of many summers spent with her cousins in Brown's Valley, Minn.
In 1945 Peggy married her high school sweetheart, George Todd Martin. They resided in Edina until 1958 when they moved to Virginia, Minn., and opened a Chevrolet Dealership, Martin Chevrolet, to which they eventually added the Toyota and Chrysler lines of automobiles to better serve the Iron Range community. Peggy and George made their home in Britt, on Sand Lake.
The Martin's retired in 1986. World travel became a big part of their lives, frequently inviting family and friends to join them. George and Peggy were active members of Hope Community Presbyterian Church in Virginia, Minn., serving as elders and with local missions. Peggy also served as a member of Presbyterian Woman. Peggy was a volunteer for the Virginia Convalescent Center, and as a buyer and sales clerk in the Virginia Regional Medical Center’s Gift Shop.
In 2001 after 56 devoted years of marriage, sadly George passed away. In 2003 Peggy married a former Central High School acquaintance, Dr. Robert Baker, in Vail, Colo. They first made their home in Mt, Iron, Minn., then moved to Boutwell's Landing Retirement Community in Stillwater, Minn., where they both enjoyed mutual friends from the past. Peggy stayed active by knitting for charity and singing in a choir.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed dearly. She is survived by her second husband, Robert; three wonderful children, Peter (Cathy) Martin, Katherine (Arlen) Sandnas, and Carole (Steve) Brossart; five grandchildren, Aaron (Macy) Sandnas, Bethanie (Patrick) Zollar, Greta (Michael) Heckmann, George Brossart, and Augusta Brossart; and eight great-grandchildren, William, Benedict, and Grace Zollar, Gavin, Ava, and Nolan Sandnas, and Joelle and Isaak Heckmann. She is also survived by three stepchildren, Lynn Pitoun, Charles (Pam) Baker, and Dr. James (Deb) Baker; and three step-grandchildren, Christopher and Kathy Pitoun and Nickolas Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George; two brothers, Benjamin Reisdorf and his wife Carole, George Reisdorf; and sister-in-law, Jeanne and her husband Robert Mullen.
Peggy's family wishes to extend special thanks to the Gables staff of Boutwell's Landing and especially to Lake View Hospice, Stillwater, Minn., and hospice nurse Bonnie England Eastvold for the kindness given to Peggy these past months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Boutwell’s Landing: The Gables.
Funeral: A memorial service will not be held at this time. At Peggy's request a private interment will be held at a later date in Britt, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.