Margaret Mary Mattson

Margaret Mary Mattson, 71, of Fridley, Minn., died peacefully June 25, 2022, at Epiphany Assisted Living in Coon Rapids, MN.

Maggie was born on Dec. 26, 1950, in Crookston, Minn., to Ernest and Noella (Derosier) Delorme. She was a graduate of Thief River Falls High School and also attended one year of secretarial school. She married Dennis Mattson on July 18, 1970, and she and Denny raised Jeannie and Jim in Gilbert, Minn., and shared 33 years of marriage. Maggie had a home daycare, worked at the Gilbert Herald and St. Louis Public Health Department for many years before moving to Fridley to live with her brother Mike and his partner, Tom. While living in the cities, Maggie served lunch at the Epiphany Catholic School, worked for her niece Tami and Will O’Hara at their salon, was a Eucharistic minister with her niece Cindy, and was a member of the Gilbert VFW Women’s Auxiliary. Maggie loved to read, was a hard worker, an avid cleaner, a wonderful cake maker, loved her family, and was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert and Epiphany Catholic Church in Coon Rapids where she volunteered often. Maggie was guided by her Catholic faith, and she loved helping those around her.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries