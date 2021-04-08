Margaret M. ‘Peggy’ Loewen

Margaret M. “Peggy” Loewen, 88, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1933, in Bemidji to Henry and Dolly (Lee) Schussman. Margaret was a homemaker and loved to cook and bake, go camping and fishing and spending time with her family and working in her flower gardens.

Survivors include her children, Maureen, Shane and Ross; sister, Susan Schussman; and four brothers, Patrick, Michael (Liz), Richard and Tony; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter; grandson, Jason Monsrud; great-grandson, Logan Rautio; sister, Shirley Julin; and two infant siblings, Thomas and June; and son-in-law, Larry Kaster.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Solway Cemetery, Solway Township, Minn.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

