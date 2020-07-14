Margaret Leppanen, 97, of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Marge was born Sept. 11, 1922, to John and Frances (Drysch) Zozgornik in Wawina, Minn.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Linda Peterson of Grand Rapids, Minn.; and her son, Tom Leppanen of Nashwauk; Marge had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Einer Leppanen in 1994; and her son, George Leppanen in 2018.

Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Wawina Cemetery in Wawina, Minn.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

