Margaret Leppanen, 97, of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Marge was born Sept. 11, 1922, to John and Frances (Drysch) Zozgornik in Wawina, Minn.
Marge is survived by her daughter, Linda Peterson of Grand Rapids, Minn.; and her son, Tom Leppanen of Nashwauk; Marge had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Einer Leppanen in 1994; and her son, George Leppanen in 2018.
Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Wawina Cemetery in Wawina, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.