Margaret Louise Nelson

Memorial Mass for Margaret Louise Nelson, 79, of Aurora, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Friends may gather one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.

Margaret died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Duluth, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries