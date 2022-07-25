Memorial Mass for Margaret Louise Nelson, 79, of Aurora, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky as celebrant. Friends may gather one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Margaret died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Duluth, Minnesota.
She was born June 29, 1943, to Thomas and Cecilia (Rork) Trihey in Biwabik, Minn. She grew up in Steeprock, Ontario, Bovey and Aurora. She was a 1961 graduate of Aurora High School. Following high school, Margaret attended an LPN course at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Margaret worked at White Community Hospital as an LPN. She also worked as a cook at Betty’s Coffee Shop and Hanks Restaurant (The Abbey) in Aurora.
Margaret was united in marriage to Raymond Nelson on Aug. 25, 1962, in Aurora. The couple lived in Virginia, Hoyt Lakes and finally settled in Aurora where they raised their children. Margaret was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and youth choir director.
Margaret had a strong faith and love for the Lord. It was evident in her daily life. Margaret had a generous spirit and shared with others – whether by donating to charitable causes or sharing food and gifts with family and neighbors. Margaret remembered everyone’s birthday and sent cards with heartfelt personal messages. Margaret loved to read the Bible, daily newspapers and magazines. She shared her love of reading by purchasing magazine and newspaper subscriptions for her loved ones. She loved to cook and bake, take walks, tend to her flowers, visit with family and go out for lunch. She especially loved the Fourth of July celebration in Aurora.
Survivors include her daughters: Jackie (Maddy) Nelson of Duluth and Teresa (Brett) Collier of Cloquet; grandsons: Jeremy Olson, Tethaniel (Kodi) Wood, Nathan Collier, Camron Nelson, Jefferson Crider and Jadon Nelson; great granddaughter, Zoey; two brothers: Mike (Cathy) Trihey of Roseau and Jim (Ann) Trihey of Mantorville; sisters: Cela Latola of Mt, Iron, Kathleen Trihey of Duluth and Mary (Dennis) Schultz of Turtle River; and several lifelong girlfriends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Raymond Jr.; parents, Thomas and Cecilia; brothers: Patrick and John Trihey; sister, RoseMary Madison.
The family would like to thank Ecumen Hospice and PCA/special friend, Vickie Popovich for their compassionate care to our mother.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
