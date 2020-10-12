Margaret Larson (Burke)

Margaret Larson (Burke) passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Seattle, Wash., at the age of 76.

Margaret was born in Chisholm, Minn., to Elmer and Elsie Burke on Jan. 12, 1944.

She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1962.

Margaret resided in Seattle for almost 60 years.

She is survived by her husband, Mauritz Larson; step children, Lisa and Mark; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Elmer, Jack, Kenneth (Julie), Richard (Diane), James and Sister, Kari; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral: No services are being held at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries