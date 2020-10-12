Margaret Larson (Burke) passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Seattle, Wash., at the age of 76.
Margaret was born in Chisholm, Minn., to Elmer and Elsie Burke on Jan. 12, 1944.
She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1962.
Margaret resided in Seattle for almost 60 years.
She is survived by her husband, Mauritz Larson; step children, Lisa and Mark; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Elmer, Jack, Kenneth (Julie), Richard (Diane), James and Sister, Kari; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral: No services are being held at this time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.