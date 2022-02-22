Margaret L. (Loe) Toivola, 81, of Hibbing, Minn., went to heaven to join her husband and daughter on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
She was born in Hibbing, Dec. 27, 1940, to Emil and Margaret (Archer) Loe. Margaret grew up on the Iron Range and graduated from Hibbing High School with the class of 1959. After high school, Margaret went to beauty school and became a hairdresser for many years working at the Androy Hotel in Hibbing. She went on to run her own beauty shop out of her home. Early on, Margaret married the love of her life, Donald Toivola, and they were united in marriage for 60 years. They raised their two daughters in Hibbing and Margaret was always quite involved with her community. She taught Catechism to the first graders at St. Leo’s Church for thirteen years and eventually became an active member of Open Door Church in Hibbing and was an usher for many years. Margaret was also very active in Open Door’s bible studies and always had coffee and baked goods ready to go. Cooking and baking was something Margaret loved to do and she had food ready for anyone to enjoy. She was a talented lady as she had beautiful handwriting and loved to create while she drew. Margaret was a gifted artist and could even be known as the artist of Guardian Angels as she made drawings for anybody and everybody. You can find her artwork all over the place, at Guardian Angels, throughout people’s homes and even some businesses in Hibbing. She expressed herself through drawing and creating right up until the very end of her life. She loved her husband and took care of him while they were in the nursing home together as the roles switched from him taking care of her for so long before that time. Margaret was an absolutely wonderful mother. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren as she was a huge part of their lives babysitting and supporting them. Margaret also always cared deeply for and thought of Paula Odegaard as her very own daughter.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Scott) Johnson; sister, Gail Bizal; grandchildren: Danielle (Mike Bergan) Ryan, Tyler Johnson, Alyssa (Mike) Yrjo and Adam (Isabelle Dougherty) Hanson; great grandkids: Arya, Elena, Spencer, Lola, Levi, Ryker and Kolter; dear friend, Paula Odegaard; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Margaret; husband, Don; daughter, Karen Hanson; and brothers: Emil, Richard, Bill, Lester and Gordy.
The family would like to thank Guardian Angels Nursing Home in Hibbing for their wonderful care over the years and Deacon Richard Johnston for all of his love, prayers and support!
A memorial service will be held at noon at the Open Door Church in Hibbing, on Saturday, Feb. 26. Pastor Brent Theien will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held at church one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m.
A private interment will take place at the Maple Hill Columbarium at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
