Margaret L. Dolensek, 96, was born on Jan. 18, 1925, to Marko and Lucy (Sopp) Sertich in Virginia, Minn.
Margaret died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Margaret grew up on the Northside and graduated from Virginia High School in 1942. On Aug. 21, 1947, she wed Joseph Frank Dolensek. They were married for 53 years. Margaret was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake. She loved reading recipe books and trying new recipes. Potica and fruit cake were generously given to others as Christmas gifts. Margaret’s role of grandma and great grandma was her best loved role.
Margaret was a member of the West Eveleth Civic League. She was on the planning committee for the Virginia High School All Class reunion. She volunteered for the Range ARC. Margaret and her sister, Kay traveled twice to Medjugorje, a place of Catholic pilgrimage. Trips of a lifetime. Margaret attended Resurrection Catholic Church and was a member of Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Margaret #1888. She was proud of her 50-year membership pin.
Margaret’s children thought each day a gift that they had with her.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Diana), Mary Beth (Steve) Sandstrom, Rochelle, Jean and Patrick (Kim); grandmother of Paul (Ashley) and Elissa Sandstrom, Kiersten Dolensek and Rachel (Tim) Murphy; great-grandchildren, Michael, Thomas and Julia Sandstrom.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; a son, Gerard; and grandson, Mark Sandstrom.
To honor Margaret, memorials are preferred to Resurrection Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.
Burial will follow in Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online and leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.