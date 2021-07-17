Margaret Kay ‘Peggy’ Tauzell (Sregzinski)

Peggy went home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother. She was the only one of three daughters to earn a four year degree in Women's Studies from Duluth University. She later became a Chemical Dependency Counselor working at several different places, but the last one was the Recovery Center in Superior. She was well liked by all of her clients and she made many lifelong friends along the way.
She is survived by two children, Michelle Tauzell of Tennessee, and Matthew Tauzell also of Tennessee. She also has four grandchildren who she loved with all her heart, Nick Tauzell, Kaitlyn Tauzell, Maddy Tauzell, and Matthew Edward Tauzell Jr. (MJ); one sister, Georgette Gallagher; and several well loved cousins and one aunt, Viola Salo.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean; and father, Edward; her auntie, Gladys who raised her after the death of our mother; her sister, Teri Benoit; a beloved aunt, Kay Hochstetler; and three newborn brothers.
She also leaves behind many dear friends.
There are no arrangements at this time.
