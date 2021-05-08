Margaret Jean Oman Zold passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Racine, Wis. She was a resident at St. Monica’s Senior Living in Caledonia, Wis.
Known as Peg to her relatives and friends, she is survived by her husband, Robert Zold and his son Kevin; sister, Trudy Oman Rodean of Webster, N.Y.; and niece, Jenny Marie Johnson (Tom Habing) of Champaign, Ill.; nephew, Erik O. Johnson (Pam Bursey) of Winchester, Va.; and niece, Kirsta Brita Rodean (Casey Springstead) of Webster, N.Y. Peg is also survived by grandchildren, Jason and Andrew Zold; and two great granddaughters.
In addition to her parents, long-time Chisholm residents Ted and Ingrid Oman, Peg Zold is predeceased by her sister, Edythe Oman Johnson; and Kenneth Zold.
Born on July 24, 1935, Peg grew up in Chisholm, Minn. After graduating from Chisholm High School, she attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., graduating with a double major and triple minor in the fields of history, government, English studies and education.
Her teaching experience began in Two Harbors, Minn., and extended over the years drawing to a close with her retirement as a Gifted and Talented History teacher at McKinley Middle School of the Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wis. Following her retirement, Peg served as the Manager and Teacher of the Racine Historical Society’s 1888 Schoolhouse.
Before the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease, Peg delighted in conversation with everyone she met. Her laughter was infectious and her interest in history, government, politics and literature was unlimited.
Special recognition is due to her kind and helpful friends, Debbie and Jim Dubiel and Patti and Rick Kinzer of Racine, Wis.
No services are planned, and inurnment will be in Chisholm, Minn., at Calvary Cemetery at a later time.
Donations can be made honoring her to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Monica’s Senior Living, or a charity of choice.
