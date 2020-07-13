Margaret J. “Maggie” Malenius, 67, of Eveleth passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home from natural causes.
She was born on July 25, 1952 in International Falls, Minn., to Harvey and Jackline M. (Welsh) Johnson.
Maggie attended Eveleth schools and was united in marriage to Richard A. “Richie” Malenius on June 26, 1971, at the former United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Following their marriage, Maggie became a homemaker, enjoying her family and fur babies.
She is survived by a son, Christopher (Karin) of Fairbanks, Alaska; a daughter, Brandi Malenius of Eveleth; grandchildren, Avery and Danielle; siblings, Ella (Keith) Mancina and Harvey Johnson; her fur babies, Izzy, Emmy and Lily; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Richie”; two brothers; a sister; and her beloved fur baby, Indie.
A gathering for family and friends of Maggie will be held at her home, 905 Jones Street, Eveleth from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mesabi Humane Society, 2305 Southern Drive, Virginia, MN 55792.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
