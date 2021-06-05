Margaret died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Suncrest Assisted Living in Cloquet, Minn.
She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Windom, Minn., to Arthur and Hannah (Olson) Heimann. She was raised on a farm with her mother and step-father, Albert Halter. Margaret was a 1945 graduate of Mountain Lake High School. Later, she worked various occupations and then attended Mankato Business College. She studied bookkeeping and business machines.
In 1952, she married Henry Tiedemann and due to his unexpected death, were only married for one year. She again married in March of 1956 to Lawrence Larson and resided in Butterfield, Minn. Later the family moved to Hoyt Lakes when Lawrence became employed with the mines.
Margaret was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and served on its women’s and altar guilds. She was an avid league bowler and golfer. Margaret volunteered for the Hoyt Lakes Water Show, was a member of the Boat Club, 500 Club and Gardening Club. She enjoyed dancing, snowmobiling, time with her grandchildren, coffee with neighbors and always had a great sense of humor.
Survivors include her children, David (Louise) Tiedemann of Alaska, Jaclyn Larson of Georgia, Michael (Sharon) Larson of Georgia, Julie (Bill) Rothmeier of Canyon and Jeanne (Greg) Fleck of Proctor; grandchildren, Anna and Madeline Larson, Cody and Matt Palach, Stephanie (Matt) Jahn and Tyler (Brittany) Houghton; great grandchildren, Aiden, Eligh and Izack, and much awaited great grandbaby on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; and very dear and close friends, Janice Storck and Beverly Clark.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Henry; second husband, Lawrence; step-father, Albert Halter; grandchildren: Dale LeBlanc and Michael Larson.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Suncrest Assisted Living for the warm and loving care, along with St. Croix Hospice.
Funeral service for Margaret Elaine Larson, 93, of Cloquet, formerly of Hoyt Lakes, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
