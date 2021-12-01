Margaret “Dolly” Stanisich Scott, 98, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
Margaret was born in 1923 to Jacob and Sophie Petrich in Eveleth, Minn., where she grew up and attended school. At 17, she married Anthony Stanisich and together they raised their four children. Dolly worked at the shirt factory in Eveleth for many years. Dolly was a wonderful cook and loved to travel, crochet, and spend time with her family. In 1999, Dolly married Duane Scott, who shared her loved of travel. Together they embarked on a six-week honeymoon adventure that took them to all 50 states. Dolly moved to Grand Rapids 13 years ago to be closer to family.
Dolly is survived by her daughter, Carol (Joe) Oliver; son, Anthony (Sue) Stanisich; daughters-in-law, Kathy Stanisich, Judy Stanisich; stepdaughters, Caroline (Donna) Scott, Rachel (Jerry) Scott; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Anthony and Duane; sons, William and James; stepdaughter, Sarah Scott; four sisters; and one brother.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, 502 Adams Ave, Eveleth, MN.
Burial will be at Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
