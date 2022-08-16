Margaret ‘Dolly’ Smith

Margaret “Dolly” Smith, 95, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.

She was born April 29, 1927, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Iner and Anna (Deters) Madsen. She was a graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Margaret was united in marriage to Melvin C. Smith on June 1, 1946. Margaret and Melvin made their home for a short time in White Bear Lake before moving to Hibbing where they raised eight children. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the Hibbing Community College with honors. She worked at the Hibbing General Hospital. She was a member of St. Leo’s and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was very active with the VFW Ladies Auxiliary serving as president for several years. They lived for a short time in Duluth working at the Chris Jensen Health & Rehabilitation Center. Upon returning to Hibbing started M-M Mini Storage and she worked at the Buchanan nursing home in Chisholm. After Melvin’s death Margaret sold the homestead, the business and moved to Chisholm and became a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm for several years. She also volunteered as a foster grandmother for the kindergarten class at the Vaughan Steffensrud Elementary School. She often accompanied her life partner, Melvin, fishing, hunting and trapping with her husband which she often out fished him much to his chagrin. During her lifetime she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, baking, especially her famous buns. She was also an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan.

