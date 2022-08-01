Margaret Adeline Filipovich

Margaret A. Filipovich, 96, of Eveleth, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on April 3, 1926, in Oslo, Minn., to Elmer and Signe (Pudas) Nelson.
Margaret was united in marriage to John Filipovich on Oct. 23, 1948. She worked as a CNA and later as an activity assistant at the Eveleth Nursing Home. She also volunteered for many years at both the Eveleth and Virginia Nursing Homes. She was a master knitter of millions of socks and tons of baby sweaters. Margaret was proudest of being a wife, mother and grandmother to so many children…It was never “too” many.
She is survived by her children: Karen Filipovich, Marcia (Corey) Montgomery, Paul Filipovich, Steve (Jodi) Filipovich, Mike (Gail Gertken) Filipovich, Daniel (Laurine) Filipovich, Tia Marie, Marguerite (Les) Littler; grandchildren: Melanie and Kirsten Olson, Amy (Rich) Stathus, James (Jessica) Habermann, Heather (Nolan) Long, Ashley (Brendan) Thibault, Sara, Michael and Amanda Munson, Jada (Tristan) McNamara, Chelsea (Troy) Grivette, Ona and Jon (Janie) Filipovich, Cody (Stacie Longwell) and Casta (Todd Dierkes) Christen, Kale (Karuna Shrestha) and Jordan Filipovich, Nik and Ali Filipovich, Katja and Guilia Piscitelli, Kiira Halvorson, Deshawn and Precious Nason, Kayleigh (Jules Raymond) and Ben Littler, Megan (Hannah) Mikhelson; great-grandchildren: Jennifer, Devin, Derek, Amber and Erica Stathus, Collette, Alexander and Henry Habermann, Cali, Deacon, Hadley and Piper Long, Rowan and Harlow Thibault, Baker Grivette, Jaelynn Wright, Lahna Gelo, Raelle Filipovich, Korra Filipovich, Layla Littler, Elliot Mikhelson; siblings, Kay Warren, Richard (Janice) Nelson; sister-in-law, Geraldine Filipovich; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Elmer and Signe Nelson; daughter, Suzie Habermann; siblings, Elmer” Junior” Nelson, Lillian Petrovic, Dorothy Wisch, William “Billy” Nelson, Helen Nelson; and favorite pup, Barkley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Eamonn Boland. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the mass and burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Quad City Food Shelf, 8367 Enterprise Drive North, Mountain Iron, MN 55768.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
